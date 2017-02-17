Pats receiver pleads guilty to DUI in AZ

TEMPE, Ariz. (WPRI) — New England Patriots wide receiver Michael Floyd pleaded guilty this week to driving under the influence, following his arrest in Arizona in December.

According to the Maricopa County Jail website, Floyd began serving a 24-day jail sentence there on Thursday. WBZ-TV reports Floyd will also have to serve 96 days of house arrest, pay more than $5,000 in fines, and perform 30 hours of community service.

Scottsdale police arrested Floyd on December 12th, after finding him passed out behind the wheel of his running car. Police said his blood-alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit.

Floyd was with the Arizona Cardinals at the time. The Cardinals released him shortly after his arrest, and the Patriots claimed him off waivers.

Floyd is set to become a free agent in March.