Police: More stolen diapers recovered in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Investigators looking into the theft of $90,000 worth of diapers recovered more boxes on Friday.

The diaper boxes were seized from a location in Cranston, Rhode Island State Police confirm.

According to police, the large supply of diapers was destined for the Amazon distribution center but never made it to its destination last week.

On Thursday, police seized about 800 boxes of diapers from an empty storefront on Smith Street in Providence and said an additional 1,200 were still unaccounted for.

It’s unclear how many boxes were found on Friday. Police said they’re still in the process of counting them.

Two men – identified as Aubrey Bettis and Damon Martin – have been arrested in the case. Police also have a warrant out for a third suspect, who’s yet to be identified.

According to police, Bettis was hired by the owner of the delivery truck to drive the load of diapers from Pennsylvania to Fall River last Thursday. He instead allegedly sold them once he got to Rhode Island and told the truck’s owner he was not making the delivery and that the truck could be picked up in West Greenwich.

The owner contacted state police after locating the empty truck in a motel parking lot.

Bettis, 59, of Providence, and Martin, 41, of Coventry, were arraigned Thursday on charges of larceny over $1,500 and conspiracy. Martin also faces a charge of receiving stolen goods.

