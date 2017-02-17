Police searching for missing pregnant teen

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Attleboro Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of a missing pregnant teenager to contact them.

Solangi Hernandez, 15, was reported missing while running errands with her mother and was last seen in the Lawrence area.

Hernandez was last seen wearing a white blouse, black jacket and black-and-yellow tiger-striped leggings.

Police say she may be staying somewhere in the Lawrence/Boston area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Attleboro Police at (508) 222-1212.