President Trump awaiting 350 new pens from RI’s A.T. Cross

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — It didn’t take long for President Donald Trump to start running out of the custom-made Cross pens he uses to sign all of his executive orders.

The White House was expecting its latest batch of 350 gold-plated pens by Friday. They were shipped Wednesday by the 170-year-old New England company that’s supplied its fancy pens to at least seven U.S. presidents.

Andy Boss, who manages business gift sales for A.T. Cross Co., based in Providence, Rhode Island, says the company had to work quickly to get a new batch ready.

Trump’s transition team ordered 150 before the inauguration but Trump starting giving them out as souvenirs to lawmakers on the first day. Most Cross pens are made in China, but the presidential pens go through finals assembly in Rhode Island.

