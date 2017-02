PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilt for shooting a teen.

Leugginn Irizarry, 20, pleaded guilty to shooting 18-year-old Joshua Conti.

Conti was sitting in a car at Neutaconkanut Park with Joseph Cianci, the 18-year-old grandson of former Mayor Vincent Cianci.

Police said the three had arranged to meet.

Conti was treated for serious injuries but has recovered.