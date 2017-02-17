Providence schools reviewing safety after student struck by car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A sixth-grade student from West Broadway Middle School was rushed to the hospital Friday after she was struck by a car while she was on her way to school.

According to district spokeswoman Laura Hart, the incident happened before 8 a.m. near a drop-off point for two schools – West Broadway Middle School and Asa Messer Elementary.

Hart said the student was crossing the street when she was struck. The student was taken to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and was already released as of Friday afternoon.

Hart said Providence Schools will conduct a safety review of the area and reveal the findings to parents during a future meeting.

No word if the driver in the incident is facing charges.