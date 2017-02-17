Roundtable explores what end of Obamacare might bring

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Some estimates figure 22 million people would lose medical insurance if the Affordable Care Act, championed by former President Barack Obama, were repealed. But some people believe flaws in the ACA, nicknamed Obamacare, mean it should be scrapped entirely and a health insurance overhaul redone from square one.

Rhode Island Democrat Rep. David Cicilline held a roundtable Friday morning examining how the ACA currently in place is benefiting Rhode Island residents, and how they would be affected if President Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans succeed in repealing the act.

Cicilline cited further statistics of the people benefiting: the ACA being enacted has led to the lowest levels of Rhode Islanders without insurance, and 15,000 seniors in Rhode Island saved an estimated $14 million on prescription drugs because the Act closed the “donut hole” of Medicare.

The roundtable discussion at the Providence Community Health Center also featured input from the director of healthcare clearinghouse HealthSource RI, Zachary Sherman.