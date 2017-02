PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A water main break happened on West Main Rd, just south of Union St, around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Portsmouth Police are urging commuters to seek alternative routes on West Main Rd from Union St to the Portsmouth/Middletown line.

Traffic will be held to one lane north and south.

Police were not able to say when all lanes would be re-opened.