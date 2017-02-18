15 displaced after fire in New Bedford triple-decker

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – An afternoon triple-decker fire left fifteen residents displaced in New Bedford Saturday.

The fire broke out at a residence on Ashley Boulevard around 3:30 p.m.

According to the New Bedford Fire Department, the fire originated in the attic, and spread to two third-floor bedrooms.

“Just because of the smoke condition they sent a crew to the attic to make sure the fire didn’t extend to the attic,” New Bedford District Fire Chief Scott Kruger said at the scene. “When they made their way to the attic, they found heavy smoke condition and they found out there was actually fire in the attic as well.”

The fire was knocked down in twenty-minutes.

Residents tell Eyewitness News they heard the alarms go off inside the home, and everyone was able to evacuate safely. One woman described watching the ceiling of her baby’s bedroom burning, before they fled to safety.

“It’s definitely salvageable,” said Kruger of the house. “It’s just smoke and water damage to the first and second floor, you know, fortunately that can be taken care of, you know, it’s definitely going to be livable in a short amount of time.”

Residents say an electrical fire in the attic forced 15 people out into the cold on Ashley Blvd in New Bedford pic.twitter.com/530IhZ1Qiw — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) February 18, 2017

All of the home’s utilities were shut off following the fire as a precaution. The cause of the fire is still under investigation

The Red Cross is assisting the families who have been displaced due to the fire.