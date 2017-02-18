Lawmaker wants RI to join Mass. in new time zone, drop daylight saving time

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A Rhode Island lawmaker is once again pushing for the state to join Massachusetts in effectively abandoning daylight saving time (DST).

State Rep. Blake Filippi has submitted a piece of legislation that would have Rhode Island join the Atlantic Time Zone if and when Massachusetts does the same.

Filippi, R-Block Island, submitted the same bill last year, when he argued eliminating DST — the process of changing clocks forward or back by an hour to make better use of daylight — would have positive impacts on public health. The bill was held for further study and never made it out of committee.

Should Massachusetts take the leap and Rhode Island follow suit, the states would join places like the Dominican Republic, Nova Scotia and Puerto Rico in the Atlantic Time Zone.

Massachusetts currently has a commission studying the potential impacts of the switch; the panel was created when Gov. Charlie Baker signed a $1 billion economic development bill last summer. WBZ in Boston reports the commission met for the first time in January and is expected to complete its report by March 21.

Like Rhode Island, New Hampshire is waiting for Massachusetts to make a move first. A bill there to join Massachusetts should the Bay State switch to Atlantic Time has cleared the House and now awaits approval in the Senate.

Maine is also considering a bill to join the Atlantic Time Zone, and states like California, Wisconsin, Montana, Colorado, Iowa and Texas are considering scrapping DST, as well.

Daylight saving time begins this year on March 12, when clocks are set forward by one hour at 2 a.m. Currently, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two U.S. states that do not observe it.