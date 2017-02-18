Man hit and killed by train in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI) – An elderly man was struck and killed by an MBTA train in Brockton Saturday morning.

According to the MBTA Transit Police, the man was walking over the Middleborough Line crossing at the commuter rail station in Brockton at about 7:15 a.m. when he was hit by an outbound train.

He was pronounced dead at the scene; investigators said the crossing warning system was working at the time and that foul play is not suspected.

There were 37 people on the train at the time, and they were transferred to a bus.