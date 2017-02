NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) – Police have identified the man who was struck and killed by a truck on Route 146 last weekend.

Police said that 40 year-old Raymond Lapierre of Manville was hit around 12:15 p.m. on February 11. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Smithfield police said that they had no other details to release and that the incident was still under investigation.