PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in the Capital City are investigating after an attempted robbery Friday night.

Police say a 53-year-old man was leaving Atwells Mini Mart on Atwells Avenue around 7:50 p.m. when he was allegedly assaulted by two Hispanic males.

Providence Police tell Eyewitness News the victim refused medical treatment.

They also say the suspects tried to reach into the man’s pockets.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Providence Police.