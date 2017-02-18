Smithfield martial arts center rallies behind family in CO incident

Smithfield, R.I. (WPRI) — Mastery Martial Arts in Smithfield is working to help the family who was poisoned after a carbon monoxide leak in their home.

The Latour family used to train at the facility three times per week.

“I just saw them for a birthday party a couple of months ago,” said chief instructor Ryan West. “They are always excellent students, they listen, they try hard, they’re always getting better, always getting stronger, doing their best effort.”

West said it’s hard to explain to the students what happened to the three Latour children, ages 7, 9 and 11.

“Every day I hear the kids ask about how they’re doing,” said West.

During a community ice cream party over the weekend, Mastery Martial Arts collected donations to give to the Latour family.

A GoFundMe page was also set up to help the family. As of Saturday afternoon, $26,600 had already been raised.

“It just shows what a great town Smithfield is and what a great family the Latours are too, for everyone to band together and help assist and to be a part of that,” said West. “I’m glad to be a part of a community that’s going to do that for a family that needs it and deserves it.”