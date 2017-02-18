SpaceX rocket launch delayed until Sunday

This photo provided by NASA shows a Space X Falcon9 rocket on the launch pad, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. SpaceX is launching space station supplies from the exact spot where Americans flew to the moon almost a half-century ago. The pad was last used in 2011 for NASA’s final shuttle flight. This is SpaceX’s first Florida launch since last summer’s rocket explosion. (NASA via AP)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX will have to wait at least another day to launch from NASA’s historic moon pad.

Last-minute rocket trouble forced SpaceX to halt Saturday’s countdown at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

The unmanned Falcon rocket remains at Launch Complex 39A, waiting to soar on a space station delivery mission. It’s the same pad where Americans flew to the moon almost a half-century ago, and where the shuttle program ended in 2011.

This will be SpaceX’s first Florida launch since a rocket explosion last summer.

The next launch attempt could come as early as Sunday morning.