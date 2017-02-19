10 Brown Lacrosse Stomps Quinnipiac, 25-9

Providence, R.I.(Brown Athletics) – Freshman attackman Jack Kniffin (Darien, CT) scored six goals and senior Tewaaraton Award winner Dylan Molloy (Setauket, NY) added four goals and four assists as #10 Brown ushered in the Mike Daly era with a 25-9 win over Quinnipiac at Stevenson-Pincince Field Sunday afternoon.

“This felt good, but I would by lying to you if I said that I saw this coming,” said Daly after his coaching debut at Brown. “Quinnipiac is a good team, but we played for the full 60 minutes and our team has embraced our style to play even faster.”

Molloy picked up where he left off a year ago, assisting on Kniffin’s season opening goal and then finding the back of the net for his first goal since undergoing offseason foot surgery. The USILA Outstanding Player and Attackman of the Year drew a crowd whenever he touched the ball, but continued to have the vision that made him the nation’s top player.

Kniffin scored his six goals on 11 shots, while adding an assist, displaying a quick shot with the ability to dodge. Freshman attackman Luke McCaleb (Chevy Chase, MD) also made his collegiate debut and tallied four goals and three assists.

Senior First Team All-American LSM Larken Kemp (Greenwich, CT) also wreaked havoc with the Bobcats defense with a goal, three assists and seven ground balls. Senior Second Team All-American defenseman Alec Tulett (Toronto, Ontario) helped keep the Bobcats at bay and picked up six ground balls.