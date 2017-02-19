$2 million Powerball ticket sold in Rhode Island

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Somebody in Rhode Island could be $2 million richer today.

Someone, according to the website for the Powerball lottery, matched five numbers but not the Powerball – which wins $1 million – and picked the Power Play option to double the winnings.

Nobody hit the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, which now climbs to $403 million, but one ticket in Pennsylvania and another in Texas are also $2 million winners.

Six people matched five numbers but didn’t pick the Power Play option in Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

Rhode Island Lottery officials haven’t said where the winning ticket was purchased.

The winning numbers Saturday were 3, 7, 9, 31, 33 and Powerball 20.