Fundraiser organized for East Greenwich family after house fire

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) – A fundraiser is being organized for Monday to benefit the residents of an East Greenwich home which caught fire Wednesday night.

The family was at the airport, headed overseas, when they got the devastating phone call from a neighbor regarding the house fire. They canceled their trip and made their way back to Rhode Island from New York.

Now, the community is rallying around the family after their tragedy.

“I saw the news when I got up Thursday morning, and I thought ‘oh wow, I have some kids who live on that street,’ and then I got to work and found out it was one of my kids,” said Sue Cole, the Programs Director at Aim High Academy. “I couldn’t help but think what could I do to give back?”

Cole decided to use the space she has at Aim High academy to throw a fundraiser for the Stroud family. She’s planning to open the gymnastics facility Monday afternoon, when children are off from school for Presidents’ Day, and charge $10.00 per child from 1 to 2:30 p.m. All of the proceeds will go to the Stroud family.

“My vision is for tons of children to show up, they have fun, we keep them safe, and we’re able to, at the end, when the family comes back, to be able to present them with a great gift,” said Cole.

The staff members at Aim High Academy in East Greenwich are volunteering their time on Monday, eager to do what they can to help.

“It’s just a wonderful way for us to give back to the community because without them we wouldn’t be here.”

At last check, according to the town building official Wayne Pimental, the Stroud family home is still unsafe to live and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.