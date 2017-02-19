Police arrest man following indecent exposure case

HOPKINTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Hopkinton say they have made an arrest in indecent exposure case from Valentine’s Day.

Eyewitness News has learned a 32-year-old man from East Providence was arrested, but his name has not been released.

On Tuesday, police say a female motorist was traveling south on Interstate 95 when a white Ford pick-up truck allegedly pulled up next to her vehicle.

The driver of the pick-up truck then followed the woman off the highway. She then pulled into a random driveway and approached the suspect.

Police say the suspect asked where the casino was, but may have been trying to draw the woman closer.

The woman says the man then exposed himself and performed a lewd act while talking to her.

