Police: child seriously injured in Taunton accident

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – A nine year-old child has been seriously hurt in an apparent accident in Taunton.

Taunton Police Lt. Paul Roderick told Eyewitness News that reports from the scene indicated that the child was somehow crushed between two trash containers at an apartment complex on Winslow Drive. It happened shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday.

Roderick said that a medical helicopter had been called to the Silver City Galleria to take the child to a hospital. No specific information on the child’s injuries or exactly what had happened was yet available.

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.