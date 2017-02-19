Three arrested following traffic stop in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Three people were arrested in Attleboro and are facing drug charges after a motor vehicle stop Friday.

Police said they arrested 18 year-old Kyle Caldwell of Attleboro, 18 year-old Georgia Stinchfield of Scituate, and a juvenile after a detective saw what appeared to be a drug transaction happening between two vehicles around 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Attleboro police said seven ounces of marijuana was found in the car, as well as what appeared to be 27 grams of cocaine.

Police say food laced with marijuana and drug paraphernalia was also found in the car.