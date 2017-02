ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Three juveniles fell through ice Sunday afternoon in Attleboro.

According to firefighters, calls came in shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of 887 South Main Street, behind the Elks Lodge.

A girl was in the water for about ten minutes until firefighters got her out; two boys who reportedly went out to try to help her also fell in and were pulled out by firefighters.

All three were alert and conscious and taken to the hospital. None were seriously hurt.