After closure, gym unexpectedly transfers woman’s account

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Back in November, Nancy Delsignore signed up for a membership at Blast Fitness. The North Providence gym closed within two weeks, then unexpectedly transferred Delsignore’s membership to a separate gym up the street.

“I didn’t sign up with that gym and I didn’t want to join it,” Delsignore said. “To have my banking info transferred, that bothers me.”

Delsignore said both facilities charged her joining fees and debited monthly fees from her checking account. Delsignore she tried repeatedly to cancel the transferred membership and recoup her money.

“You get a recording and they put you in touch with your local gym, which I already went to my local gym, so I didn’t get a person to talk to,” she recalled. “I would have liked to talk to a person.”

That’s when Delsignore decided to Call 12 for Action.

After several emails and phone calls, Call 12 for Action was connected with Dean Parker, the new CEO of Blast Fitness. He said he took over the company right as the North Providence location was closing. Parker apologized for what he called a “processing mistake.” He guaranteed Delsignore a full $146 refund, adding he’s “happy to make it right.”

When asked if any other Blast Fitness locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are in jeopardy of closing, Parker said there are no other planned closures.

A handful of consumer complaints were filed when Blast Fitness in North Providence closed, according to a spokesperson for the office of Rhode Island Attorney General’s office, but all of the complaints were resolved quickly.

If you have a consumer problem you need help solving, contact the Call 12 for Action Center Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The hotline is (401) 228-1850.