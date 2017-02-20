After fire destroys Exeter home, family faces ‘uphill struggle’

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Community members are opening up and helping out the Cotter family of Lantern Lane in Exeter after a fire destroyed their home last week.

“It could have been a heck of a lot worse,” said Megan Cotter on Monday morning. “We could be planning a funeral for my husband or my son. They were both home at the time. That’s unimaginable.”

Nobody was hurt, but the home is confirmed a total loss. Besides family members and the Rhode Island branch of the Red Cross, more than a hundred donations have been made to help the family with an emergency fund.

“We’ll be okay,” Megan said. “Life will go on for us — the next year — It’s just going to be an uphill struggle. So, we’ll get there.”

“My daughter asked my husband when she got out of school — and we picked her up — and we had to tell her the very hard conversation that we just lost everything… but the dog was okay!… And she asked him if we were homeless, and he said, ‘homeless people have nowhere to go, and we have a million people who would open their door to us,” she added.

If you’d like to give them a donation, friends have set up a GoFundMe page.

“It’s definitely been an experience that we’ll never forget.”