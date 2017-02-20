Attleboro girl rescued from frigid water explains how she ended up on thin ice

Related Coverage 3 taken to hospital after water rescue in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Three children are on dry land after a game on thin ice went wrong.

On Monday, 13-year-old Racheal Sullivan spoke to Eyewitness News to explain how she ended up in the water.

“I’ve learned a lot from this. One is I need to take swim lessons. I don’t know how to swim,” said Racheal. “I am just stating the obvious – it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure this out: just stay off the ice. It is not safe.”

According to Racheal, it started on Sunday afternoon when two of her friends decided to race out to grab a football that was sitting on ice behind the Elks Lodge on South Main Street.

When the boys fell through the ice, Racheal told her other friend to call 911 while she would venture out to try and save them.

In her efforts, Racheal fell herself.

Eventually, the two boys were able to pull themselves out and back to land.

“Then [one] came back as if he was going to come and help me. I knew it was not solid so I kept yelling at him, ‘You’ve got to go! You’ve got to get away! It’s going to break!'” recalled Racheal.

Fire crews were able to pull Racheal to safety with a rope.

She was treated in the hospital for acute hypothermia Sunday but was fine one day later.