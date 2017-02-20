Crews knock down fire at New Bedford triple-decker

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Crews remain on the scene of a fire that tore through part of a multi-family home in New Bedford.

According to District Fire Chief Joe Gioiosa, firefighters responded to 91 Hathaway Street just after 3 p.m. Monday to find flames shooting from second-story window up to the third floor.

Gioiosa said crews had the fire knocked down from the outside and the inside within about 40 minutes.

The three-story building houses nine people but only one was inside at the time, who was able to make it out safely.

No firefighters were injured, according to Gioiosa.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

