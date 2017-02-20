Fundraiser held at East Greenwich gymnastics facility after house fire

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — Over 100 kids participated in a fundraiser on Monday to help an East Greenwich family that lost everything in a fire.

Sue Cole, the Program Director at Aim High Academy, said the number of kids registered for the fundraiser at the gym quadrupled after the story appeared on Eyewitness News Sunday night.

When Cole found out that the victims of a devastating house fire last week were Kerci and Scott Stroud and their six-year-old son, she said she had to think of a way to give back.

To raise funds for the family, Cole charged each kid that came to gym from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon $10 that would be donated to the Strouds.

“It blossomed. It’s amazing how many people showed up,” said Cole. “Way more than a normal day.”

Staff also volunteered their time to make it possible.

Lee Marcello, Kerci Stroud’s brother, said, “It is a tremendous thing they are doing for them and I’m very thankful for everyone that’s here and wished well thoughts.”

Marcello could not comprehend the damage when he first saw the Strouds’ home.

But “at the end of the day, everyone was safe, no one was in the house which is the most important outcome out of a situation like that,” Marcello said.

The Strouds were headed overseas at the time of the fire. They received word of what happened while in New York and are still trying to make it back.