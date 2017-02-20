Gas prices tick up in RI, fall slightly in Massachusetts

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is up slightly in Rhode Island.

AAA Northeast says its weekly survey Monday found gas prices had risen one penny per gallon, to an average $2.24.

That’s four cents below the national average of $2.28 per gallon.

But it’s an increase of 27 percent from this time last year, when a gallon of gas cost 48 cents less, or $1.76.

AAA spokesman Lloyd Albert says the price of gas has dropped seven cents from the start of the year.

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas has fallen a penny across the border in Massachusetts.

AAA Northeast says its weekly survey found regular unleaded gas was averaging $2.18 per gallon.

That’s 10 cents below the national average.

But it’s 28 percent higher than at this time last year, when gas cost 48 cents less per gallon, or $1.70.

AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire says the price of gas has fallen for seven consecutive weeks.