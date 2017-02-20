High-speed chase ends with arrest of Dighton man

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A high-speed chase that spanned several Massachusetts communities and involved multiple police departments on Monday resulted in the arrest of a Dighton man.

Massachusetts State Police said Cary Guy was taken into custody on several charges after striking two police cruisers in Middleboro.

It all began when Barnstable police attempted to pull over a car at about 9:30 a.m. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit got underway, according to state police.

The chase continued on on various roads and highways from Cape Cod to Middleboro, including I-495 and Routes 3, 6, 28, 44, and 105. Police said the suspect vehicle at times reached speeds of approximately 100 mph.

Several local police departments got involved, including Barnstable, Carver, Lakeville, Middleboro, Plymouth, and Sandwich, along with state police and a helicopter and flight crew from the Air Wing division.

The vehicle eventually stopped on the ramp from Route 44 west to I-495 north after striking two cruisers – one from Middleboro and one from Lakeville.

In addition, police said two Sandwich police cruisers were damaged when they maneuvered to avoid being struck by the suspect vehicle.

There were no injuries as a result of the pursuit, according to police.

Guy, 24, was arrested and charged by state police with operating to endanger, failing to stop for a police officer, operating after a license revocation, and speeding. Police said he’ll likely face additional charges from local departments.

Guy was held without bail pending an arraignment scheduled for Tuesday.

Below, see aerial footage of the chase courtesy of Massachusetts State Police.