In the Kitchen: Roasted Skrei Cod

GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Rich Vellante from Legal Sea Foods today making Roasted Skrei Cod with Sweet Pea Mash, Bacon Shallot Vinaigrette and Rainbow Carrot Salad
INGREDIENTS:
For Roasted Skrei Cod
- 4 Each 6- 8 oz. Portion Skrei Cod
- 2 Tbsp. Olive Oil
- Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste.
For Ashed Sweet Peas & Mint
- 1 Pound Sweet Peas (frozen not thawed)
- 4 Cups Water
- 5 Tbsp. Butter- Cubed
- 2 Tbsp. Mint Leaves – Cut into very thin strips
- 1 ¼ tsp. Kosher Salt
- ½ tsp. fresh ground pepper
For Rainbow Carrot & Frisse Salad
- 2 Head Frisse (washed and dried)
- 3 Heirloom Carrots (peeled and slice thin on mandoline)
For Bacon Shallot Brown Butter
- 6 oz. Bacon diced ¼ inch
- 4 oz. Butter Unsalted
- 1/3 Cup Shallots (thin sliced on mandoline)
- 2 Tbsp. Sherry Vinegar
- Kosher salt to taste
For the Dressing
- ¼ cup White balsamic vinegar
- 1 tsp. Red wine vinegar
- 1 tsp Lemon juice fresh squeezed
- 1 tsp Sugar
- ¾ cup Olive Oil
- 1 tsp Dijon Mustard
- ½ tsp Kosher Salt
- ¼ tsp Fresh ground black pepper
DIRECTIONS:
- Prepare the mashed peas and hold warm.
- Prepare carrots, frisse and white balsamic vinaigrette waiting until the last minute to toss in the dressing.
- Prepare the bacon shallot brown butter and while bacon is rendering start roasting the skrei cod.
- Place mashed peas on one side of plate, top with skrei cod and then bacon shallot brown butter.
- Toss the frisse and carrots with the dressing and plate.
For Roasted Skrei Cod
- Preheat to 425 degrees. Season the fish.
- Heat a cast iron pan on medium high heat, add the olive oil and immediately place the fish fillets into the pan.
- Sear for 3 minutes, until a golden-brown crust begins to form on the bottom side.
- Flip the fillets over to their other side and immediately place into the oven.
- Roast for 8 to 12 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillets.
- Serve immediately with sweet pea mash, bacon shallot vinaigrette, rainbow carrot salad.
For Ashed Sweet Peas & Mint
- Cook the peas in boiling salted water for 3 to 4 minutes until tender but still bright green.
- Drain well – reserving 1 cup of the water
- Place drained peas in large bowl add cubed butter and mash with a potato masher.
- Mix in mint and season with salt and pepper.
- Adjust consistency with reserved water as needed.
For the Bacon Shallot Butter
- Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend on medium high until all ingredients combine.
- In large sauté pan render bacon on medium heat.
- Remove bacon from pan and reserve leaving bacon fat in pan.
- Add thin sliced shallot and cook on medium low until tender and starting to brown 8-10 minutes.
- In a separate sauté pan add whole unsalted butter.
- Cook on medium heat until light brown and foamy. (Do not burn)
- Combine brown butter, cooked shallots, bacon, sherry vinegar and salt.