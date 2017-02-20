In the Kitchen: Roasted Skrei Cod



GoProvidence.com brings us Chef Rich Vellante from Legal Sea Foods today making Roasted Skrei Cod with Sweet Pea Mash, Bacon Shallot Vinaigrette and Rainbow Carrot Salad

INGREDIENTS:

  For Roasted Skrei Cod

  •  4 Each 6- 8 oz. Portion Skrei Cod
  •  2 Tbsp. Olive Oil
  •  Sea salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste.

  For Ashed Sweet Peas & Mint

  • 1 Pound Sweet Peas (frozen not thawed)
  • 4 Cups Water
  • 5 Tbsp. Butter- Cubed
  • 2 Tbsp. Mint Leaves – Cut into very thin strips
  • 1 ¼ tsp. Kosher Salt
  • ½ tsp. fresh ground pepper

For Rainbow Carrot & Frisse Salad

  • 2 Head Frisse (washed and dried)
  • 3 Heirloom Carrots (peeled and slice thin on mandoline)

For Bacon Shallot Brown Butter

  • 6 oz. Bacon diced ¼ inch
  • 4 oz. Butter Unsalted
  • 1/3 Cup Shallots (thin sliced on mandoline)
  • 2 Tbsp. Sherry Vinegar
  • Kosher salt to taste

  For the Dressing

  • ¼ cup White balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tsp. Red wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp Lemon juice fresh squeezed
  • 1 tsp Sugar
  • ¾ cup Olive Oil
  • 1 tsp Dijon Mustard
  • ½ tsp Kosher Salt
  • ¼ tsp Fresh ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Prepare the mashed peas and hold warm.
  2. Prepare carrots, frisse and white balsamic vinaigrette waiting until the last minute to toss in the dressing.
  3. Prepare the bacon shallot brown butter and while bacon is rendering start roasting the skrei cod.
  4. Place mashed peas on one side of plate, top with skrei cod and then bacon shallot brown butter.
  5. Toss the frisse and carrots with the dressing and plate.

 

  For Roasted Skrei Cod

  1. Preheat to 425 degrees. Season the fish.
  2. Heat a cast iron pan on medium high heat, add the olive oil and immediately place the fish fillets into the pan.
  3. Sear for 3 minutes, until a golden-brown crust begins to form on the bottom side.
  4. Flip the fillets over to their other side and immediately place into the oven.
  5. Roast for 8 to 12 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fillets.
  6. Serve immediately with sweet pea mash, bacon shallot vinaigrette, rainbow carrot salad.

  For Ashed Sweet Peas & Mint

  1. Cook the peas in boiling salted water for 3 to 4 minutes until tender but still bright green.
  2. Drain well – reserving 1 cup of the water
  3. Place drained peas in large bowl add cubed butter and mash with a potato masher.
  4. Mix in mint and season with salt and pepper.
  5. Adjust consistency with reserved water as needed.

For the Bacon Shallot Butter

  1. Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend on medium high until all ingredients combine.
  2. In large sauté pan render bacon on medium heat.
  3. Remove bacon from pan and reserve leaving bacon fat in pan.
  4. Add thin sliced shallot and cook on medium low until tender and starting to brown 8-10 minutes.
  5. In a separate sauté pan add whole unsalted butter.
  6. Cook on medium heat until light brown and foamy. (Do not burn)
  7. Combine brown butter, cooked shallots, bacon, sherry vinegar and salt.