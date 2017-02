Steven Manchester, who currently lives in Somerset, Mass., has written over a dozen novels, four of which have been no. 1 National Bestsellers.

He joined us on set Monday to discuss his latest novel, ASHES, which tells the story of two estranged brothers on a forced road-trip to deliver their father’s remains to the West Coast.

WATCH this segment LIVE in The Rhode Show:

On WPRI 12 at 9-10 a.m. or live streaming right here »