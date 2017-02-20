Mom dies, children still recovering in Smithfield CO incident

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A Smithfield mother has died from carbon monoxide poisoning after she and her three children were exposed to the deadly gas last week, town fire officials confirmed on Monday.

After working in the garage, a man entered his Pleasant View Avenue home last Wednesday to find his wife and three children – ages 7, 9, and 11 – unconscious. He called 911 and emergency responders rushed the family to the hospital.

Kristen Latour passed away as a result of the poisoning, according to Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer.

At last check, the children have been improving with treatment.

Fire investigators said a CO buildup was caused by a blocked heating system flue – sending the poisonous gas back into the home.

Police revealed that the batteries had been removed from the home’s carbon monoxide detectors.

