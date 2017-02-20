Permanent Station Fire memorial is closer to nearly done, say organizers

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — In a ceremony Monday morning, families and survivors of the Station Nightclub Fire gathered at the site in West Warwick — where a memorial is under construction — to mark the 14 years since the tragedy. While some survived injuries, 100 people were killed.

Following a homily from Father Robert Marciano, the leadership committee gave an update on the memorial’s progress.

Gina Russo, who was at the club that night and whose fiance perished in the fire, has been leading the capital campaign for the Station Fire Memorial Foundation. In October, the foundation finished raising $2 million for construction, but maintenance and upkeep is expected to require further fundraising.

The memorial is expected to be finished and formally dedicated in the spring. It will feature a courtyard, gardens, a walkway and a stone with each victim’s name, shaped like speaker boxes — in homage to the music that the victims loved and had gone to see at the club the night of February 20, 2003.

Completion of the park is “bittersweet,” said Russo on Monday. “It doesn’t end it. Most of us look at our scars every day, or the emotional impact that it had. But I think a lot of us are ready, and once the park is open and ready it’ll be beautiful.”