Taunton boy suffering from serious injuries after being found inside a dumpster

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A nine-year-old boy is still recovering at Rhode Island Hospital on Monday after he was found unconscious in a dumpster over the weekend.

According to officials, the boy was playing in the dumpster near his home when he lost his footing and the lid slammed down on his neck.

Police said Sunday night that the boy was suffering from serious injuries and med-flighted to the hospital.

It was the child’s grandma that initially found the boy but neighbors helped free him and lay him on the ground.

Autumn Overton lives down the street from the Taunton Gardens Apartment Complex where the accident occurred.

“I hope that he gets better and that it doesn’t last long that he’s in the hospital,” she said.

Overton also said that she believed the accident served as a reminder of the important of close adult supervision.

“I think that every kid that’s like under the age of 13 should have an adult with them for sure,” she explained.

Emergency responders found the boy had a rapid pulse and labored breathing when they arrived.

On Monday, officials did not have an update on the boy’s condition.