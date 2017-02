WARWICK, RI (WPRI) – Police in Warwick have identified the suspect they’ve dubbed the “Sharpie Swindler.”

Police say 35 year old Robert Dorazio stole more than a hundred dollars worth of sharpies from the Hobby Lobby on Bald Hill Road on January 18th.

He then got away on a bicycle

Dorazio is wanted for felony shoplifting.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Warwick Police