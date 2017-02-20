Whitehouse finds leaders in Europe ‘very anxious’ about Trump so far

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said Monday officials in other countries are “very anxious” about the future of U.S. leadership in the world after the first month of President Trump’s administration.

Whitehouse, D-R.I., spent the weekend in Europe at the Munich Security Conference, a high-profile annual gathering of world leaders and diplomats. Whitehouse once again co-chaired the bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation to the conference along with U.S. Sen. John McCain, who has been attending it for decades.

McCain, R-Arizona, made headlines around the world at the conference when he delivered a speech seen as strongly critical of Trump’s foreign policy. Whitehouse said the former GOP presidential nominee’s remarks were “received extremely well.”

“I think it was reassuring that the values that many of these countries associate with America were so forcefully expressed by Senator McCain, at a time when the president has been questioning whether NATO is worth it and was describing a free press as the enemy of America,” Whitehouse told Eyewitness News.

“They’re seeing things said by presidents that they haven’t seen before, and it makes them nervous, because they hear a lot of that stuff said by people who are up to bad things in their part of the world,” he said.

Whitehouse said he heard particular alarm from officials in countries close to Russia, which U.S. intelligence agencies allege interfered with last year’s American election, and with which Trump and his subordinates have faced persistent questions about their dealings.

“They’re looking for stable, consistent American leadership, and haven’t really gotten that yet,” Whitehouse said.

McCain wasn’t the only high-profile American who made a major speech in Munich: Vice President Mike Pence and Defense Secretary James Mattis also attended the conference on behalf of the Trump administration, and their speeches downplayed the new president’s differences with longtime U.S. allies in Europe.

Whitehouse said the members of Congress who attended the conference presented “a very strong common message, that if the Trump White House tries to do wild and dangerous things, there would be bipartisan pushback, and that on both sides of the aisle and on both sides of the Congress, of the Capitol, we appreciate very much both NATO specifically and the transatlantic relationship more generally, and would stand by it.”

Whitehouse said he had discussions with officials from a number of nations – as well as Bono, U2’s lead singer – during the conference. Among those he heard from was Ashraf Ghani, the president of Afghanistan, where U.S. troops have been for 15 years.

Ghani “described the situation there as a stalemate, and he described the existence of a stalemate as actually a form of success, because so many U.S. resources have been pulled out that to be able to hold their own they view with some pride,” Whitehouse said.

“And,” he added, “like everybody else, he expressed some alarm about Russia having a more encroaching role and what they were up to.”

Afghan president @ashrafghani updated our delegation on the status of military operations against the Taliban. #MSC2017 @MunSecConf pic.twitter.com/Pk6as1Mdh9 — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) February 18, 2017

