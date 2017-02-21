3rd suspect in $90K diaper theft surrenders to police

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A third suspect in the theft of $90,000 worth of diapers is now in custody, Rhode Island State Police Detective Commander Dennis Fleming confirms.

According to Fleming, Rodney Dalzon turned himself in Tuesday on a warrant charging him for his role in the heist.

Last Wednesday, investigators seized approximately 800 boxes of diapers from an empty storefront on Smith Street in Providence. Police said the storefront was leased by Dalzon.

The following day, police recovered an additional 600 boxes from a home on Lawrence Street in Cranston.

Police continue to investigate as another 600 diaper boxes remain unaccounted for.

Also arrested in the case were 59-year-old Aubrey Bettis and 41-year-old Damon Martin. According to police, Bettis was hired to transport the boxes from Pennsylvania to the Amazon distribution facility in Fall River.

Police allege Bettis instead conspired with the other suspects to instead sell the diapers.

Dalzon, 44, of Providence, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of larceny over $1,500, receiving stolen goods over $1,500, and conspiracy. He was also charged with violating the terms of his probation from a previous assault conviction. He was ordered held without bail, pending a violation hearing.