AAA warns road de-icing chemicals could be making your car rust right now

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — They’re a necessary tool: sand, salt, even molasses to stop ice from building up on roads and making vehicles slip and slide.

In a new survey commissioned for AAA, U.S. drivers paid an estimated $15.4 billion to repair rust damage caused by de-icing methods over the last five years. That works out to about $3 billion a year, AAA’s Mary Maguire said Tuesday.

The auto club estimates 150 million drivers live in areas of the United States affected by snow and ice, and ice-fighting chemicals applied to the roads can attack their brake lines, fuel tanks, exhaust systems and other critical components.

“This can be much more than a cosmetic issue,” said John Paul, the senior manager of traffic safety for AAA Northeast. Besides wearing away at the mechanisms, rust can also deteriorate the structural integrity of older vehicles.

Symptoms to be concerned about include the following:

“Soft” or spongy brakes

Unusually loud exhaust, or smell of exhaust fumes in or around the vehicle

Prominent smell of gas or diesel fuel when the vehicle is parked or running

Brake or other critical system warning lights lit up on the dashboard

Things you can do to prevent damage include:

Wash your vehicle frequently, paying particular attention to the undercarriage

Use high-quality car wash solutions or soaps, NOT household dish detergents (they’ll strip wax from your vehicle)

Repair body damage and touch up paint scratches or chips that expose bare metal which would be susceptible to rust

Before winter begins: Wash and clean your vehicle and apply a coat of wax

After winter ends: Wash and clean your vehicle to remove winter deposits