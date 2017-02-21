Baby dies in Warwick, another man transported to the hospital

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A baby from Warwick has died after being rushed to the hospital, according to the Warwick Police Department.

Police were called to a home on Airway Road after it was reported that a child was not breathing.

The baby, and an adult male also in the home were transported to the hospital.

Officials said that the baby was later pronounced deceased.

No further details were provided.

Detectives were at the scene late Tuesday night.

