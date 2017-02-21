Blackstone man charged with murdering his father

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (WPRI) — A Blackstone man who was a “person of interest” in his father’s murder is now being charged with the killing, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. announced Tuesday.

A warrant for murder has been put out for Glenn Armstrong, who’s been held at a New Jersey jail since his arrest last month.

Armstrong’s father, 83-year-old Water Armstrong, was found dead on Jan. 11 inside the Summer Street home the two shared.

Police allege the younger Armstrong took his father’s truck and fled to New Jersey. He was arrested by police in Mount Laurel later that day on an unrelated charge.

Armstrong, 48, remains held on $300,000 bail as he continues to fight rendition to Massachusetts.