Car crashes through front of Seekonk pizza shop

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Seekonk pizza shop is cleaning up after a car smashed through its front window Monday night.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash at Santoro’s Pizza on Central Avenue, according to Seekonk Police Chief Craig Mace.

Mace said the incident report indicated the crash occurred after the vehicle’s accelerator became stuck. The driver, a 24-year-old man from Attleboro, had backed into a light pole then put the car in drive, which resulted in it colliding with the building.

The vehicle and the storefront were both heavily damaged as a result.

Below are more pictures from the aftermath of the crash.

Aftermath of car crash into Santoro’s Pizza in Seekonk View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Aftermath of the crash into Santoro's Pizza (Photo: Madeleine Wright/WPRI-TV) Aftermath of the crash into Santoro's Pizza (Photo: Madeleine Wright/WPRI-TV) Aftermath of the crash into Santoro's Pizza (Photo: Madeleine Wright/WPRI-TV) Aftermath of the crash into Santoro's Pizza (Photo: Madeleine Wright/WPRI-TV)