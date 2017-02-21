Car crashes through front of Seekonk pizza shop

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — A Seekonk pizza shop is cleaning up after a car smashed through its front window Monday night.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the crash at Santoro’s Pizza on Central Avenue, according to Seekonk Police Chief Craig Mace.
Mace said the incident report indicated the crash occurred after the vehicle’s accelerator became stuck. The driver, a 24-year-old man from Attleboro, had backed into a light pole then put the car in drive, which resulted in it colliding with the building.
The vehicle and the storefront were both heavily damaged as a result.
We’re hearing from eyewitnesses and will have more tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 on WPRI 12.
Below are more pictures from the aftermath of the crash.
Aftermath of car crash into Santoro’s Pizza in Seekonk
Aftermath of car crash into Santoro’s Pizza in Seekonk x
Latest Galleries
-
Aftermath of car crash into Santoro’s Pizza in Seekonk
-
Aftermath of car crash into Santoro’s Pizza in Seekonk
-
Bristol County D.A. Digital Forensics Lab
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Pope repeats ‘bridges not walls’ after Trump travel ban
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Army nod for Dakota Access pipeline looms; Tribe vows action
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens