Chase suspect arraigned on multiple charges

WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A Dighton man accused of leading police on a high speed pursuit from Cape Cod to Middleboro was ordered held without bail Tuesday following his arraignment.

Cary Guy, 24, hid behind a pole as he answered to multiple charges in Wareham District Court.

On Monday, police said Guy took off from a traffic stop in Barnstable. During a chase that spanned six communities, police said Guy approached speeds of 100 miles-per-hour at times, and drove the wrong way twice.

Police said four cruisers were damaged in the pursuit, though no one was injured.

According to prosecutors, Guy had previous run-ins with police in Taunton and Attleboro. As a result, the judge ordered Guy held as a violator.