In the Kitchen: Country Fried Sirloin Burger

Discover Newport brought us Chef Barry Correia, from The Hotel Viking, to show us how to make their Country Fried Sirloin Burger.

Ingredients:

8 oz. Ground Beef Sirloin (Grass Fed)

Salt and Black Pepper (to taste)

1 tbsp. Vegetable Oil

2 cups Panko Bread Crumbs

2 cups Egg Wash

1 cup AP Flour

1 oz. Cipollini Onions (sliced)

2 oz. Mayonnaise

1 tsp Cracked Peppercorn

1 tbsp. Beef Gravy

1 tbsp Cranberry Sauce

1 ea Brioche Hamburger Bun

1 tsp Honey

1/4 tsp White Sesame Seeds

Directions:

Pre- heat deep fryer 350 degrees Season burger with salt and pepper Over med heat, sauté burger until browned on both sides removes and then let cool. Add cipolinni onion to same pan and cook until done. Set up bread station( seasoned flour, egg wash, and panko bread crumbs) Bread burger and deep fry until golden brown. In a mixing bowl combine mayonnaise, gravy and cracked peppercorns. Set a side Take the hamburger bun and brush with honey and sesame seeds. Place burger on bottom bun and add mayonnaise, sautéed onions and top with cranberry sauce Place the top bun on top.

**Note: Burger will be medium rare after deep frying. Place in oven to cook more before arranging on bun if desire more doneness