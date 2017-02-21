In the Kitchen: Country Fried Sirloin Burger

Discover Newport brought us Chef Barry Correia, from The Hotel Viking, to show us how to make their Country Fried Sirloin Burger.
Ingredients:
- 8 oz. Ground Beef Sirloin (Grass Fed)
- Salt and Black Pepper (to taste)
- 1 tbsp. Vegetable Oil
- 2 cups Panko Bread Crumbs
- 2 cups Egg Wash
- 1 cup AP Flour
- 1 oz. Cipollini Onions (sliced)
- 2 oz. Mayonnaise
- 1 tsp Cracked Peppercorn
- 1 tbsp. Beef Gravy
- 1 tbsp Cranberry Sauce
- 1 ea Brioche Hamburger Bun
- 1 tsp Honey
- 1/4 tsp White Sesame Seeds
Directions:
- Pre- heat deep fryer 350 degrees
- Season burger with salt and pepper
- Over med heat, sauté burger until browned on both sides removes and then let cool.
- Add cipolinni onion to same pan and cook until done.
- Set up bread station( seasoned flour, egg wash, and panko bread crumbs)
- Bread burger and deep fry until golden brown.
- In a mixing bowl combine mayonnaise, gravy and cracked peppercorns. Set a side
- Take the hamburger bun and brush with honey and sesame seeds.
- Place burger on bottom bun and add mayonnaise, sautéed onions and top with cranberry sauce
- Place the top bun on top.
**Note: Burger will be medium rare after deep frying. Place in oven to cook more before arranging on bun if desire more doneness