Jewish Alliance of Greater RI not targeted in recent bomb scares but still increasing safety

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While a new round of bomb threats scares at Jewish Community Centers have occurred recently, the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island has been increasing their security for the past two years.

Jeffrey Savit, President and CEO of the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island said he wants their building to be as safe as possible.

Savit called the threats anti-Semitism at its worst.

“It’s unsettling, the fact that we know sister Jewish community centers across the country are being targeted,” said Savit. “Are we scared? We can’t be scared because that means we let those people win.”

The Providence building — also a preschool — is under a multi-year renovation to consolidate entrances and increase safety throughout the building.

“I pray this will lead to deterrence, if not an eradication, of these bomb threats right now,” Savit said.

President Trump also came forward on Tuesday to speak out against the hoaxes.

In part, the president said: “The anti-semitic threats targeting our Jewish community and community centers are horrible and are painful and very sad reminder of the work that still must be done to root out hate and prejudice and evil.”