Man clung to capsized boat for nearly 13 hours before rescue

YARMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The U.S. Coast Guard and coastal Massachusetts authorities banded together in the wee hours of Tuesday to find a 36-year-old man clinging to his capsized aluminum boat after he hadn’t returned from a trip out on the Bass River.

The man’s girlfriend contacted both the Yarmouth Police and the U.S. Coast Guard for the Northeastern U.S. late Monday into early Tuesday, according to news releases from both organizations. After exhausting all the possibilities of him having made it back to land — checking his home and finding his pickup truck parked at a Bass River boat ramp — rescue crews took to the sea and the air, with town and Coast Guard boats and a Coast Guard helicopter. Crews from Harwich, Yarmouth, Dennis and Hyannis all responded.

About 4:20 in the morning, the Coast Guard helicopter spotted the overturned boat and the man, in a life jacket, jeans and sneakers, holding on to the hull for dear life.

A fireboat rushed over to him and pulled him aboard; he was severely hypothermic, and crews rushed him to Cape Cod Hospital to be checked out. He was later listed in good condition at the hospital’s intensive care unit.

They managed to get this story out of him: He’d been just test driving his boat — a small aluminum one — and gone out about 11:30 a.m. He capsized about 3:30 p.m., leaving him hanging on to the boat for about 12 hours and 50 minutes.

The boat was towed back to shore by one of the fire boats.

The water was a chilly 37 degrees, the Coast Guard said. Operations Specialist Second Class Michelle Crocker said, “I cannot stress enough the importance of checking the water temperature before going out on the water in the winter months.”

Yarmouth’s Department of Natural Resources added that boaters are well advised to file a Float Plan before they go out on the water. Similar to a flight plan for planes, it’s a written statement filed with a relative, neighbor or other person on shore documenting the vessel, equipment, crew and itinerary of a planned voyage.

For guidelines on a Float Plan, go to the Coast Guard’s website for a link to a form.