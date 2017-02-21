Man shot in Central Falls; police investigating

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is in critical but stable condition at the hospital after he was shot in Central Falls Monday night.

City police said they responded at about 9:45 p.m. to a reported shooting on Washington Street and arrived to find the man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his abdomen

The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery for his injury.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police have not released information on any suspects.

