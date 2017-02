BELLINGHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — State Police confirm that a North Attleboro woman died in car crash on Route 495 North in Bellingham on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the woman, driving a Honda CRV, drove off the right side of the road, over the Exit 18 ramp, and struck a tree.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

The identity of the woman, age 51, has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.