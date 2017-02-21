Police investigating ‘Motion Picture’ Money used at McDonald’s

NEW BEDFORD, R.I. (WPRI) — A customer got away with using counterfeit money twice before the $50 bills were questioned at a New Bedford McDonald’s drive-thru.

In the man’s third attempt to buy food within an hour on Saturday, an employee took a closer look causing the suspect to flee the scene.

According to the police, the suspect paid for $9.19 worth of food at 8:58 p.m. and $10.37 worth of food with the bills 15 minutes later.

After another ten minutes passed, he tried again and failed to purchase any food.

Officials explained that the bills were marked as “Motion Picture Use Only” and had “This Note is Not Legal” in the bottom-left corner.

The suspect was described as a dark-skinned male in his 30’s with an average build and wearing a baseball hat, said officials.

Police advise businesses to take close look at each bill before completing transactions.

Back in October, New Bedford police investigated a similar incident involving movie money that ended in the arrest of a 25-year-old man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 508-991-6350 or the anonymous tip line at 508-992-7463.