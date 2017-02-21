Police report values Brady missing jersey at $500k

(WPRI) — People will pay top dollar at auction for some history-making athletic gear.

That is doubtless the theory behind the valuation — according to a Houston, Tex. police report — of the jersey New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wore in Super Bowl LI, which was stolen very shortly after the win February 5.

When Brady filed the police report, the 39-year-old told officers the jersey was worth $500,000.

Here is the entire narrative summary from the report provided to Eyewitness News by Houston police:

“On 2/05/17, the City of Houston hosted Super Bowl LI in the NRG Stadium. Shortly after winning the game, New England Patriot’s (sic) quarter back Tom Brady noticed his game jersey missing from his locker in the Patriot’s (sic) designated locker room.”

The address of the stadium, 8400 Kirby Drive, Houston, was given as the scene of the crime.

More details were included in news accounts — that Brady had left the jersey in his locker during the post-game ceremony. When he came back, the jersey was gone.

Though head coach Bill Belichick joked that Brady should look for the jersey on eBay, sports memorabilia dealer Phil Castinetti of Sportsworld in Saugus, Mass., figured if it was indeed stolen, it would have to be sold underground. His estimation of its value the week after the win was a quarter to half a million dollars.

Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick called the jersey “the most valuable NFL collectible ever.”

The police report notes that the theft would be a felony in the first degree. If someone was convicted of stealing the jersey, he or she could face 99 years in prison under Texas law.