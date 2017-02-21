Providence PD looking for the public’s feedback during re-accreditation process

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence PD is looking to be reviewed by the public.

In an information session or over the phone, the department is encouraging citizens to comment on how they are doing.

This is a part of the process to be accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

The out-of-state assessors review documents, conduct interviews, and visit offices and off-site locations as a part of the evaluation to grant reaccreditation.

According to officials, the entire evaluation is voluntary and represents the recognition of high-quality safety practices.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. on March 20 at the Providence Public Safety Complex.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. earlier that day, individuals who can’t make the meeting can call the assessment team to comment at (401)-536-6812.